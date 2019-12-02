The American Red Cross will host drives for the most important gift on some patients’ wish lists: a lifesaving blood donation. As thanks, they will provide a $5 Amazon gift card to those who donate by Dec. 18, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Blood drives will take place at the follows times and locations in Winona:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
- Dec. 2, noon to 6 p.m., at both American Legion Post #9, 302 E. Sarnia St. and at St. Anne Extended Healthcare, 1347 W. Broadway St.
- Dec. 4, noon to 6 p.m. at Express Suites River Port Inn, 900 Bruski Drive.
- Dec. 6, noon to 6 p.m. at Winona High School, 901 Gilmore St.
- Dec. 12, 1 to 6 p.m. at Watkins Manor, 175 E. Wabasha St.
Those 17 or older and weighing at least 110 pounds are invited to donate, and appointments may be made on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.