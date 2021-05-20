"American Pickers" to visit Minnesota collections this summer

This year, Minnesotan collectors may have a once-in-a-lifetime experience to show off their valuables on national television.
“American Pickers,” a well-known show in its 22nd season that is featured on the History Channel, will visit Minnesota this July, along with Wisconsin.
The decision has not yet been made on who will have their belongings featured on the show that includes the hosts — who are well-experienced pickers that look to recycle and rescue rare items — visiting large collections across the nation and meeting those who take pride in owning them.
The collections shown are all privately owned.
Maggie Kissinger, associate producer of the show, said Thursday about the visit to Minnesota, “We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them!”
In a press release, show producers explain further, “(The Pickers) want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
Kissinger said, in an email, about how the show is handling the current pandemic and filming during it, “We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by each state. While we plan to be in Minnesota in July, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”
For those with stunning collections — or those who know people who do own such collections — the show can be contacted at americanpickers@cineflix.com. Within the email, send the owner’s name, phone number, location, description of the collection and photos.
The show can also be contacted by those interested in being featured on Facebook @GotAPick or by calling and leaving a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST.
It’s certainly not the first time that “American Pickers” has visited Minnesota, with one of its recent episodes in state being back in 2018. One of the locations visited during a Midwest-classic blizzard was Climax, Minnesota, which is on the opposite side of the state from Winona.
More recently, two years later in 2020, the show also featured a former car dealership that still is the home to a rare collection in Minnesota.