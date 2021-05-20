"American Pickers" to visit Minnesota collections this summer

Kissinger said, in an email, about how the show is handling the current pandemic and filming during it, “We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by each state. While we plan to be in Minnesota in July, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”

For those with stunning collections — or those who know people who do own such collections — the show can be contacted at americanpickers@cineflix.com. Within the email, send the owner’s name, phone number, location, description of the collection and photos.

The show can also be contacted by those interested in being featured on Facebook @GotAPick or by calling and leaving a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST.

It’s certainly not the first time that “American Pickers” has visited Minnesota, with one of its recent episodes in state being back in 2018. One of the locations visited during a Midwest-classic blizzard was Climax, Minnesota, which is on the opposite side of the state from Winona.