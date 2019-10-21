{{featured_button_text}}

A rural Altura man was killed Friday in a UTV crash.

Shawn Michael Corcoran, 45, was traveling northbound on Kreidermacher Road, near County Road 112, about 5:30 p.m. when the UTV veered off the road and struck a large tree, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Department.

Corcoran was contained in the UTV and was extracted by first-responders. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Corcoran was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

The accident is under investigation pending autopsy reports.

Winona County Sheriff’s Department, Altura Ambulance, Altura Fire and Mayo One Helicopter responded to the accident.

