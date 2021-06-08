Alternative Response Team approved by council

As expected given its allocation in the 2021 budget, the city has approved the creation of an alternative response team that will assist police in mental health-related incidents.
The program will function similar to that of first responders and provide “proactive response and follow up support to individuals who often use emergency services for a mental health crisis.”
City manager Steve Sarvi said the program is the next step in the evolution of providing services to the community, as well as “growing resources and capabilities of the Winona Police Department.”
Citing a desire for the program to evolve as more about it is learned, Sarvi said the contract with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center—which is where the mental health professionals will be serviced from—is deliberately not specific on the duties that will be performed.
Sarvi said that most communities with similar programs have seen two things since implementing them: One is the program generally endures after implementation, and the second is the program adapts to the needs of its respective communities.
“We don’t want to start with a rigid structure of services,” Sarvi said. “We need to trust in this process and let it develop over time with the experiences we (witness) in the field.”
Police chief Tom Williams applauded the work the police department does in mental health-related incidents, but added that the program will enhance the city’s capabilities in adequately responding to them.
“We’ve had calls for service with the same individual time and time and time again, and based on staffing and our abilities—although we do a phenomenal job as a department dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse issues—we just don’t have the time and we don’t have the ability to do case follow-up,” he said.
As mentioned by deputy chief Jay Rasmussen just last week, police will still respond to all calls, with Williams adding that this is simply because law enforcement is generally the first party that is contacted when help is required.
But like Rasmussen and Sarvi before him, Williams emphasized that the program will evolve and hopefully reach a point where a mental health professional will be dispatched instead of police. That being said, police will still be available for back-up if necessary.
Mayor Scott Sherman weighed in, as well, expressing the positive feeling he gets when discussing the new program compared to other council-related requests.
“That to me says more on a personal level in terms of how this is going to go because I feel good about it,” Sherman said. “I don’t normally try to put feelings into these decisions. I truly am hearing great things from everybody about this.”
The contract with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will run for three years, through 2024.