Alternative Response Team approved by council

As expected given its allocation in the 2021 budget, the city has approved the creation of an alternative response team that will assist police in mental health-related incidents.

The program will function similar to that of first responders and provide “proactive response and follow up support to individuals who often use emergency services for a mental health crisis.”

City manager Steve Sarvi said the program is the next step in the evolution of providing services to the community, as well as “growing resources and capabilities of the Winona Police Department.”

Citing a desire for the program to evolve as more about it is learned, Sarvi said the contract with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center—which is where the mental health professionals will be serviced from—is deliberately not specific on the duties that will be performed.

Sarvi said that most communities with similar programs have seen two things since implementing them: One is the program generally endures after implementation, and the second is the program adapts to the needs of its respective communities.

“We don’t want to start with a rigid structure of services,” Sarvi said. “We need to trust in this process and let it develop over time with the experiences we (witness) in the field.”

