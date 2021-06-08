 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alternative Response Team approved by council
0 comments
alert top story

Alternative Response Team approved by council

{{featured_button_text}}

As expected given its allocation in the 2021 budget, the city has approved the creation of an alternative response team that will assist police in mental health-related incidents.

The program will function similar to that of first responders and provide “proactive response and follow up support to individuals who often use emergency services for a mental health crisis.”

Steve Sarvi mug

Sarvi 

City manager Steve Sarvi said the program is the next step in the evolution of providing services to the community, as well as “growing resources and capabilities of the Winona Police Department.”

Citing a desire for the program to evolve as more about it is learned, Sarvi said the contract with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center—which is where the mental health professionals will be serviced from—is deliberately not specific on the duties that will be performed.

Sarvi said that most communities with similar programs have seen two things since implementing them: One is the program generally endures after implementation, and the second is the program adapts to the needs of its respective communities.

“We don’t want to start with a rigid structure of services,” Sarvi said. “We need to trust in this process and let it develop over time with the experiences we (witness) in the field.”

Tom Williams mug

Williams 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police chief Tom Williams applauded the work the police department does in mental health-related incidents, but added that the program will enhance the city’s capabilities in adequately responding to them.

“We’ve had calls for service with the same individual time and time and time again, and based on staffing and our abilities—although we do a phenomenal job as a department dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse issues—we just don’t have the time and we don’t have the ability to do case follow-up,” he said.

As mentioned by deputy chief Jay Rasmussen just last week, police will still respond to all calls, with Williams adding that this is simply because law enforcement is generally the first party that is contacted when help is required.

But like Rasmussen and Sarvi before him, Williams emphasized that the program will evolve and hopefully reach a point where a mental health professional will be dispatched instead of police. That being said, police will still be available for back-up if necessary.

Scott Sherman mug

Sherman

Mayor Scott Sherman weighed in, as well, expressing the positive feeling he gets when discussing the new program compared to other council-related requests.

“That to me says more on a personal level in terms of how this is going to go because I feel good about it,” Sherman said. “I don’t normally try to put feelings into these decisions. I truly am hearing great things from everybody about this.”

The contract with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will run for three years, through 2024.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey talks about hosting WIAA State Basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News