The city alternate-side parking ordinance (61.56) goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 15 and stays in effect until March 15. This time frame allows the city street department ample time to clean fall leaves from the street and snowfall from the streets to allow safe passage of vehicles.
Alternate side parking works as follows: Vehicles must be on a specific side of the street between 12:01 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. every night during enforcement dates. The side of the street vehicles are allowed to park on is determined by the date at 12:01 a.m.
Odd dates mean that vehicles may park on the odd side of the street. Even dates mean that vehicles may park on the even side of the street. Odd and even sides of the street are determined by house numbers.
Generally even numbered houses are on the north and east sides of the street and odd numbered houses are on the south and west sides of the street.
For example, if at 12:01 a.m. the date is Nov. 15, then at that time, your vehicle should be parked on the odd side of the street. Alternatively, if at 12:01 a.m. the date is Nov. 16, your vehicle should be parked on the even side of the street.
Parking lots affected by alternate side parking: There are two lots downtown that are affected by alternate-side parking and they are Lot 1 & Lot 3. Lot 1 is off Second Street between Center and Lafayette. No parking on odd-numbered days. Lot 3 is next to the bus shelter off of Center Street between Third and Fourth streets. No parking on even-numbered days.
Violations will result in a $25 citation. No warnings will be given. The police department will begin ticketing vehicles on Nov. 15 at 12:01 a.m. The vehicle’s registered owner will receive a letter if payment is not received within 10 days.
Vehicles towed during a tag-and-tow operation will be towed to Borkowski Towing in Goodview. A release slip must be obtained by the registered owner of the vehicle from the police department in order to have your vehicle released. You must provide your driver’s license, proof of insurance, and pay the $25 citation to obtain a release. All fees for towing and storage are paid to Borkowski’s.
For more information, including specifics on this and other ordinances, please visit www.cityofwinona.com or call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6295 during business hours.
