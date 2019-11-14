Alternate-side parking rules start at 12:01 a.m. Friday in Winona.
The ordinance states that vehicles must be on the side of the street with even numbered addresses on even numbered days, while vehicles must be parked on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses on odd numbered days.
These rules are enforced from 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day.
Downtown, Lot No. 3, located off of Second Street between Center and Lafayette streets, cannot be parked in on odd number days.
Lot No. 1, located near the bus shelter off of Center Street between Third and Fourth streets, cannot be parked in on even numbered days.
No warnings will be given if the ordinance is violated. Citations will be $25.
Alternate-side parking will continue in the city until March 15.
For further information about alternate-side parking, visit www.cityofwinona.com or call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6295.
