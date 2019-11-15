The Winona Police Department issued 161 citations for alternate-side violations Friday.
Citations were set to be $25 each and no warnings were allowed.
Friday, starting at 12:01 a.m., was the first day that the alternate-side parking ordinance was in order for this season. The parking regulations will continue until March 15.
Vehicles must be parked on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, vehicles should be parked on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses.
Downtown, Lot No. 3 off of Second Street cannot be parked in on odd-numbered days and Lot No. 1 off of Center Street cannot be parked in on even-numbered days.
Alternate-side parking rules are enforced every day from 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.
For more information about this ordinance, visit www.cityofwinona.com or call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6295.
