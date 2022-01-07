Almost 200 more COVID-19 cases announced in Winona County Thursday, Friday

A total of almost 200 more COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesday, 74 cases were added to the county's total, while no new deaths locally were reported.
Thursday saw even a higher spike with 111 more cases added, but, once again, no new deaths were added to the county's death toll.
Both days on its website, MDH did note, "Today’s newly reported cases include some cases that were delayed in getting reported due to a processing error."
Cases included these data releases were recorded before the previous business day at 4 a.m.
With these new cases, Winona County's totals are now at 8,812 cases and 63 deaths.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.
