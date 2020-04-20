Alma man injured in Buffalo County rollover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A one-vehicle rollover in the town of Lincoln Sunday left an Alma man pinned before emergency personnel were able to remove him.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred about 1:10 a.m. near W1478 County Road E.

In the initial report to police, authorities were told the driver was trapped inside of his vehicle but was talking.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the driver’s 1999 Dodge Ram upside-down with the roof caved in. First responders were able to remove the driver, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital.

It is believed that the driver swiped a guardrail and went into an embankment, according to the sheriff’s office, which caused the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.

The incident is still under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

