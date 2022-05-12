 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alma man arrested for DWI

An Alma man was arrested for DWI on Wednesday night.

According to the Winona Police Department, a vehicle was stopped at 11:32 p.m near Ninth and Lafayette streets for running a stop sign at Third and Franklin streets as well as an inoperable driver side brake light.

The driver, Benjamin Ray Mueller, 23, displayed signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, and failed several field sobriety tests. Mueller also admitted to the officer that he had drank seven beers prior to driving, according to police.

Mueller tested .13 on the state certified breath test and was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

