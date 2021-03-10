 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alma Center man injured in two-vehicle crash
0 comments

Alma Center man injured in two-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Gustavo Escamilla, 25, Alma Center, was southbound on Hwy. 93 near River Road shortly before 2 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a semi driven by Misgah Ghamsari, 40, Maple Valley, Washington. 

Ghamsari told police that Escamilla's vehicle crossed the centerline and triggered the collision.

Escamilla told police he fell asleep at the wheel. He was transported to a local hospital by Arcadia Ambulance Service.

Neither Ghamsari nor a passenger in his vehicle were injured.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa has key role in understanding variant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News