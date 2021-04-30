All services return to Winona Public Library starting this Monday

All services from express browsing, computer use and curbside pickups will be available at the Winona Public Library starting this Monday.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments—which can be made by visiting www.winona.lib.mn.us or by calling 507-452-4582—are appreciated.

In a statement issued Thursday, the library said that due to the construction in Youth Services, all browsing and computer appointments will need to enter through the library’s Fifth Street entrance, and youth materials have been relocated upstairs.

The elevator will remain available for those with mobility needs, the statement reads.

To check out, patrons can do so on the second floor at the self-check, the reference desk or the Youth Services desk in the Art Room.

Curb-side pickups will continue to be located under the canopy on Johnson Street.

As expected, masks are still required for visitors and staff, and it is requested that all patrons use hand sanitizer upon entering the building.

