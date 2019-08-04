A Sioux Chef feast is among several public events that are part of the Winona All Call weekend, Aug. 23-25, a weekend in which Winona La Duke has invited Winonas and their families to help her celebrate her 60th birthday in Winona.
The Sioux Chef feast is featured from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 W. Main St. The feast will include fine foods of the Anishinaabe and Dakota people.
Tickets are $40 for a single, $70 for a couple. They are available through Friday, Aug. 9, at the Winona Visitor Center, 924 Huff St., or online at www.winona-all-call.com
The event is part of the Winona All Call, a weekend of events planned to celebrate Winona La Duke’s 60th birthday.
“Winona, the mother of Nanabozhoo, a Dakota princess who leapt from a cliff in sorrow, the first-born daughter of many Native families — she is here,” LaDuke said about the Winona community. “Today thousands of women are Winonas throughout Native communities and beyond, and we would like to celebrate this name for First Born Daughters, celebrate the power of creating great beings and celebrate strong hearts and love.”
Other public events include an art exhibit and reception, a symposium and a concert with Corey Medina & The Brothers Saturday evening at the Winona Lake Park Band Shell. The film by Keri Pickett, “First Daughter and the Black Snake,” will be screened free to the public.
The art exhibit is titled Winona: The Legend, The Women, The Place and is being exhibited in Watkins Gallery at Winona State University. It features artwork by Winona’s mother, Betty LaDuke, as well as Rabbett Before Horses Strickland.
LaDuke wishes to share the identity of the woman “Winona” with those who live in the town named after her.
LaDuke is the daughter of an artist and grew up celebrating life through art so works in the exhibition are spiritual, epic and emphasize Native female identity. As Honor the Earth’s director, LaDuke is grateful to share this artwork with the Winona community and thankful to the Watkins Gallery for including art as part of this fun, celebratory weekend.
The exhibit opens Friday, Aug. 23, with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the gallery. The exhibit can be viewed until Sept. 12.
The symposium will follow the reception from 7 to 9 p.m. in Stark Hall 103. Winona: The Legends and the Narrative, will feature scholarly and creative discussion of our collective ancestors.
The Frozen River Film Festival has partnered with Winona All Call to sponsor the screening of “First Daughter and the Black Snake” followed by a screening of “Line 3.” A Q&A with Director Keri Pickett will be included. It will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Winona History Center, 160 Johnson St. It is free to the public.
After the feast, Corey Medina & The Brothers will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Band Shell, 85 Lake Park Drive. Medina is a Native blues Artist from Shiprock, N.M., in the Navajo Tribal Nation where he was born and raised.
He moved to northern Minnesota in 2012 and collaborated with Incepticons Entertainment, through which he released his debut album “Old Dog Crying” in May 2015.
Medina now plays, writes and produces full-time with the Incepticons team and also travels with his band known as “The Brothers.” The event is free to the public.
“Winona is an epic location and beautiful town,” LaDuke said. “Many Winonas have passed through or lived in this territory. Ferries on the river stopped here, and the last operating Hemp Fiber mill in the U.S. was in Winona, Minnesota. This is a city of great history and a great future. I would like to make sure that Winonas are present for our town.”
