Winona Health’s "All About Baby" weekly drop-in meetings have changed to Wednesday afternoons from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Parents are welcome to drop in, weigh their baby, get answers to questions and meet other parents. All new parents and parents-to-be are welcome. This is a great time to socialize with your baby.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The group meets in the Women’s Health Center on the third floor of the Winona Clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
No RSVP or registration is necessary. Call 507-457-7701 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.