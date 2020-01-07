{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health’s "All About Baby" weekly drop-in meetings have changed to Wednesday afternoons from noon until 1:30 p.m.

Parents are welcome to drop in, weigh their baby, get answers to questions and meet other parents. All new parents and parents-to-be are welcome. This is a great time to socialize with your baby.

The group meets in the Women’s Health Center on the third floor of the Winona Clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

No RSVP or registration is necessary. Call 507-457-7701 for information.

