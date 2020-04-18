All 8 of Winona County's COVID-19 deaths connected to a congregate care facility

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All eight COVID-19 deaths in Winona County have been connected to a congregate care facility, Winona Community Services Director Karen Sanness confirmed Saturday.

None of those patients was hospitalized for the disease, Sanness said, which could indicate there was an advanced health care directive in place. That would mean a plan was set up ahead of time for these patients about what health care decisions they would prefer to be made in health-crisis situations.

Of the two most recent patients to die, both tested positive for COVID-19 after death. One was in his or her 70s; the other was in his or her 80s.

An earlier Winona County resident who died also tested positive for COVID-19 after death but had tested negative while alive.

The first five residents who died were between the ages of 76 and 100.

Earlier during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Health released a list of congregate care facilities with more than 10 residents who have had COVID-19 cases. Sauer Health Care was the only facility in Winona County listed.

Sauer Health Care staff declined to return calls for comment about cases within its facility.