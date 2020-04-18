All 8 of Winona County's COVID-19 deaths connected to a congregate care facility

All eight COVID-19 deaths in Winona County have been connected to a congregate care facility, Winona Community Services Director Karen Sanness confirmed Saturday.
None of those patients was hospitalized for the disease, Sanness said, which could indicate there was an advanced health care directive in place. That would mean a plan was set up ahead of time for these patients about what health care decisions they would prefer to be made in health-crisis situations.
Of the two most recent patients to die, both tested positive for COVID-19 after death. One was in his or her 70s; the other was in his or her 80s.
An earlier Winona County resident who died also tested positive for COVID-19 after death but had tested negative while alive.
The first five residents who died were between the ages of 76 and 100.
Earlier during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Health released a list of congregate care facilities with more than 10 residents who have had COVID-19 cases. Sauer Health Care was the only facility in Winona County listed.
Sauer Health Care staff declined to return calls for comment about cases within its facility.
Sauer did confirm on Facebook in March that at least two cases had been within its facility.
All COVID-19 cases in Winona County, including one new case confirmed Saturday that brought the total to 57, have been the result of community spread, Sanness confirmed.
Only one congregate care facility has experienced community spread in the county, said Kristen Ehresmann, the director of the MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division.
These 57 patients range in age from 18 to 104.
Twenty-one of these individuals tested positive recently because of expanded testing within a congregate care facility. Some of these cases were asymptomatic, but they could still spread the disease.
The increased testing was ordered by the health system supporting the facility, Ehresmann said.
Sanness did not have available, as of Saturday, what percentage of the county’s 57 cases were related to a congregate care facility.
Rachelle Schultz, president/CEO of Winona Health, confirmed during a conference call earlier this month that many cases are in one location, but that there are some cases unrelated to this location in the county.
Schultz shared in a column published in today’s Winona Daily News that Sauer Health Care is attempting to move residents who have tested negative for the disease out of the facility to help protect against spread.
A plan has been created to move these patients to Lake Winona Manor for an interim stay.
Other nursing homes in the area are preparing for similar necessary separations of residents if they begin to have positive cases also, Schultz shared.
Sauer is working to battle the disease in its facility by having its staff use full personal protective equipment while interacting with any residents.
A Winona Health physician is also working in Sauer and “is monitoring all residents daily, evaluating symptoms, directing treatments, and talking with residents and their families about their wishes,” Schultz said in the column.
Other Winona Health physicians are helping the physician currently working in Sauer.
Schultz shared that a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in Minnesota and has visited Winona to help evaluate the situation and advise on how to handle it.
Ehresmann also said that a team from the Minnesota Department of Health is focused on helping the congregate care facility facing COVID-19 in Winona County. The team includes a nurse case manager, infection control experts, staff who work to examine possible exposures and members of the department’s Health Regulation Division.
Winona County has experienced about 6.6% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths, with that total now reaching 121 across the state.
Of the state’s cases, though, only about 2.6% have been in Winona County. As of Saturday, there were 2,213 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county has more deaths than others — such as neighboring Olmsted County — even though Winona County has many fewer cases than these counties.
Olmsted County has experienced two deaths, though it has 177 positive cases.
Ehresmann said that Winona County has a large number of deaths compared to other counties because of the outbreak within the one congregate care facility, which skews the county’s death rate from the disease. Residents outside of this facility are not facing a similar trend in data.
In the state, 1,118 of the 2,213 COVID-19 positive patients no longer need to be in isolation.
Of these cases, 561 people have been hospitalized, with 239 remaining in the hospital as of Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.