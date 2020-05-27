ALDI to open location in Winona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The grocery store chain ALDI is planning to open a store in Winona this fall, Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, said Wednesday.

The store will remodel the former home of Winona’s Salvation Army Store that closed in 2019, located at 1443 Service Drive.

Lilla said that ALDI will offer everyday essentials, along with limited-time specialty items.

“In response to why Winona, we are always exploring opportunities in multiple markets across the country, and we carefully consider several factors when selecting locations for a new ALDI store,” Lilla wrote in a statement. “Bottom line, we look for convenient locations for our customer that can support a high traffic volume daily.”

Currently, the closest ALDI to Winona is in Onalaska.

Love 10 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.