Albert Lea woman killed by train in Alma Saturday afternoon
Linda Sanden, 70, of Albert Lea was killed Saturday afternoon after being hit by a train in Alma.

The incident occured in the 300 block of South Main Street, authorities said, in an area people commonly used for fishing.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said Sanden had been found by emergency services along the railroad tracks near the crossing with fatal injuries.

An initial investigation indicated that Sanden and a family member were on their way to go fishing and that Sanden was carrying fishing gear across the tracks.

Sanden was observed crossing by the crew of an eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train, who attempted to warn Sanden and tried to stop the train.

The Alma police will lead any future investigation into the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Responding agencies include the Alma Fire Department, Alma police, Buffalo County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Talbot Funeral Home and Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service.

