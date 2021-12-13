Affinity Plus Winona holds Coins for a Cause event

The Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union held its second annual Coins for a Cause fundraiser on Friday.

The event is a partnership between Affinity Plus, Fox 9, and various food banks in Minnesota. All proceeds from the event go to local food banks.

The event was started because of not only the pandemic, but the national coin shortage that took place last year. But the idea for collecting coins had an extra meaning behind it to Winona branch manager Jamie Baumann.

"We knew there was a coin shortage, we had all of the national news and so we thought, 'what's a way that we can make impactful for our for our communities?'" said Baumann. "(Our members) might not have 20 bucks or 50 bucks that they can donate, but they might have a jar of change."

With the event being a drive-thru, the pandemic didn't have as much of an impact on Coins for a Cause. Community members donate change without having to get out of their cars.

"Obviously, there are some people that are still sensitive to the pandemic and we want to be respectful of that, especially if they're going to be donating to our cause," Baumann said Friday morning. "They really just drive up they'll either give us a bag of coins through their window or they'll say 'Hey, I've got it in the trunk.' We'll grab it out. And then we have a little goodie bag for them with some trinkets from Fox 9 and affinity plus, obviously, along with a coupon for the Glow events in the cities, so big lighted glow night events that participants can get a free ticket for that as well."

Baumann was also thankful for having partners in this endeavour, such as Fox 9 and Second Harvest, calling their contributions "huge" for the success of Coins for a Cause.

But the drive-thru was only a small component of the event. Throughout the week, the credit union collected collecting donations on location.

For Baumann, this event is something that not only is important for Affinity Plus but for her personally.

"I think my favorite part is simply the ability to give back," Baumann said. "Events like this are exciting because it gets people out and about and we get to see those members that we've missed so dearly, and have these great conversations and it's a win win for everybody."

Although the event may be over, there are still ways to donate to the cause. Visit affinityplus.org/coins or visit the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union at 120 East 2nd Street in Winona to donate. The totals for the event are expected sometime this week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0