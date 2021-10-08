 Skip to main content
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union employees plan day to give back

Sign messages last year

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union will close its branches on Monday, Oct. 11 to give employees a meaningful opportunity to give back to their local communities.

It's called Plus It Forward Day, an annual day about  employees spreading some kindness across the state of Minnesota in ways that matter most to them. 

The Winona Affinity Plus branch will spend Plus It Forward Day by picking up trash in various parks, giving out coffee gift cards, writing positive messages on sidewalks with chalk, and making tie blankets for the warming center. You might even see some fun signs around town encouraging our community to share kindness as well.

WHO: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

WHAT: Plus It Forward Day – A Full Day of Doing Good

WHERE: Levy Park, Holzinger Trails, Latsch Park, downtown, and various coffee houses in Winona

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 11 starting at 8:30 a.m.

