Actors needed for Main reACTion Improv Troupe

The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is seeking creative, quick-thinking kids ages 8-18 to form the Main reACTion Improv Troupe for the 2021-22 school year.

Auditions are Monday, Aug. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Academy Theatre at Valéncia Arts Center, 1164 W. 10th St., Winona.

The troupe will rehearse monthly and perform at one or two locations or events per semester, ranging from August 2021 to May 2022.

During auditions, actors and actresses can expect to participate in a variety of improv games. Those auditioning should also bring a calendar with any vacation, known school year activities or end of summer activities on it to note conflicts on the audition form. Troupe members will be selected based on their ability to think on their feet and make quick decisions, stage presence, ability to work with others, and more. There is no fee to audition, but troupe members will be asked to pay $120 to participate, which covers all instruction for monthly rehearsals and a T-shirt.