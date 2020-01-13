{{featured_button_text}}

The Active Aging Programs at Catholic Charities will sponsor a free workshop, "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," to take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 through Feb. 20 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 W. Service Drive, Winona.

The program is designed to help caregivers of loved ones take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. The aim is to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, practice self-care, reduce guilt or depression and support the participant through tough decision-making.

For more information or to register, call 507-450-0287 or visit ccsomn.org.

