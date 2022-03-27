Above & Beyond: Winona's Ellen Olson shows strength, courage and resilience amid turbulent change

High school is difficult enough when everything in your world is stable, predictable and safe.

For Ellen Olson, her world was anything but.

When she was just 13 years old, Olson lost her father in a tragic tractor accident. Two years later, she and her mom moved from Ettrick, Wis., to Winona, and Olson enrolled at Winona Senior High School.

A new home. A new school. And grief that will never go away.

“It threw us all for a loop,” she said of her father’s death. “I don’t think I’ve still fully processed it.”

For showing strength, courage and resilience amid turbulent change, Ellen Olson is the Winona Senior High School Above and Beyond honoree in the Class of 2022.

Change comes to all teenagers at some point, but it’s usually not this tumultuous, especially at 13 years old. At the time, Ellen didn’t think she’d have to worry about change until after she graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. That’s where her older sister, Kari, graduated from. That’s where her parents were teachers for years. Her dad, Brady, was a beloved science teacher who, like Ellen, loved people and loved being outdoors.

“At the drop of a hat, he did anything for anyone,” Ellen said. “He took care of everyone else. He was also outdoorsy. We spent a lot of time on the river in the summer. We went skiing in the winter. Hiking.”

The first year after Brady died, Elise and Ellen didn’t do much beyond watching episodes of “Gilmore Girls” together.

“It took our mind off the situation,” Elise said. “It helped a lot. We didn’t have to figure out what to do. We could just watch ‘Gilmore Girls,’ literally huddled on the couch together. That part was kind of fun.”

A fresh start was needed, so Ellen and Elise moved to Winona. While Ellen was starting at a new school, she didn’t do so completely alone.

Elise and Brady met as teachers at Winona Senior High School in the mid-90s. Brady left after one year to take a job at G-E-T, while Elise, then Elise Gomsrud, remained a Spanish teacher at the school for seven more years before joining Brady at G-E-T. She still knew several teachers at the school, and they made sure to look after Ellen — including Linda Pfeilsticker, Anne Simon, Scott Halverson and Tim Gleason, to name a few.

“They really went above and beyond,” Elise said. “They were great in welcoming Ellen and making sure she was looked after.”

Although Olson was suffering, she got involved at school. She is an active member of the WSHS Tech Nest, which is a student group that helps other students with technical support and other school projects.

During her junior year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Olson was instrumental in bringing sports and school happenings to the greater community in a safe and accessible way by live-streaming athletic events, school board meetings, graduations and plays. She is also active in the WSHS Student Council, Knowledge Bowl and served as a team manager for the football and hockey teams.

She also had the outdoors. That was one benefit of moving to Winona.

“Moving to Winona was hard, but it was a new playground to explore,” Olson said. “Having the lake super close to our house, all of that was nice, and it could take your mind off things at the same time.”

That love for the outdoors, a love she shared with her father, is now calling her west. Olson plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman next fall.

And although her dad would have been proud no matter where she went, he would definitely flash a big smile knowing she was heading to Montana State.

“Before we were even married, we went on a trip and we stopped in Bozeman,” Elise remembered. “We thought, ‘We should move here!’ But we never did.

“It was nice for Ellen … kind of a stamp of approval from her dad.”

As far as Ellen was concerned, there were no other options for her college choice. Last summer, she took a backpacking trip in Yellowstone, which is near Bozeman.

“I felt a connection with my dad, backpacking in the mountains,” Ellen said. “It felt I was closer to him and family in Montana than other places I looked.”

There is more change on the horizon, and the pain of losing her father is never going to go away. There will be good days, and there will be bad days.

But Ellen knows she can get through it. There are hikes to take, friends to meet, and episodes of “Gilmore Girls” to watch again.

“Looking back, all of the confusing emotions and unknowns that I went through … I’ve come out semi-OK, as of right now,” Ellen said. “I learned not only how strong I am, but how strong people are, and what they can endure and still get up every day and live a life. Even if they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

