Above & Beyond: Caledonia's Brandon Ross uses dedication for academic and athletic success

A level of unmatched competitiveness is what made Brandon Ross a special wrestler within the Caledonia High School athletic program.

He wasn’t patient enough to allow football the time to challenge him when younger, so the focus shifted completely to wrestling. Ross didn’t know then how important that side of him would be in helping him academically.

The senior never pegged himself as a successful student when he was younger. First, kids don’t really think along those lines. Second, learning didn’t come as quickly or easily as it did for his peers.

But determination to take advantage of the help available turned Ross — Caledonia’s nomination for the Above & Beyond Scholarship Program — into a student with a 3.8 grade-point average and on the verge of fulfilling a wrestling scholarship at St. Cloud State University.

“School hasn’t always been easy for me,” said Ross, who has wrestled in two MSHSL Class A state finals and won the 120-pound championship as a junior. “I have put in a lot of time and effort to get good grades and to be on the National Honor Society just like the effort I’ve put into wrestling.”

Ross was given an individualized education program while in second grade to help him improve his reading and writing and progressively engaged with those providing that help to improve.

“Say he is going to study for a test and knows he wants to get an ‘A’,” Brandon’s mom, Tina, said. “Other kids in the class may study for an hour, he might be up at night studying three or four hours.”

That, when coupled with his dedication to wrestling, means studying is truly a regular part of Brandon’s day and not something he can put off to the last minute and master.

“I just find time throughout the day to look at my notes,” he said of a concept that works best as a continuous process. “That’s what I have to do.”

He figured out the best way to do what he had to do by asserting himself within the established structure of offered assistance.

“I had to advocate for myself,” said Brandon, who has a 15-1 record this season but is sidelined after a knee injury sustained during the 126-pound championship bout of the Bi-State Classic in late December. “I had to learn how to do that.”

By asking for more help, he received more help and seeing its benefits made him comfortable with the situation in front of his classmates.

Initiative and dedication are also keys to successful wrestling. Some aspects of the sport are tedious and some are just plain difficult, and he has found the same with academics. That’s where his competitiveness comes through in both instances.

“His teachers and coaches all say that when Brandon put his mind to something, he’s fully dedicated,” Tina said. “School and wrestling, pretty much, are his life and focus.”

A big part of both of those interests has been John Wahlstrom, a history, sociology and psychology teacher in Caledonia. Wahlstrom is also a wrestling coach and Brandon’s workout partner.

“Whenever I’ve needed help, he’s been there to help me,” Brandon said.

“Mr. Wahlstrom is a huge impact in Brandon’s life both in wrestling and school,” Tina said. “He’s a teacher, and he’s been lifting weights with Brandon for the past 2½ years. When you go to school and see Brandon, kids and teachers will ask him where Mr. Wahlstrom is.

“When you see one, you see the other. They have the biggest, strongest commitment to each other.”

Wahlstrom and Caledonia/Houston wrestling coach Shay Mahoney have also worked to help Brandon develop a future path to interest him. He plans on pursuing a future in environmental science or land surveying to play into his love of the outdoors. Brandon enjoys hunting, fishing and the outdoors in general, which sparked an interest in those fields.

Their involvement has led to a job shadow within land surveying for Houston County. He will later attack another job shadow with assistant wrestling coach Bob Scanlan in environmental conservation to further explore his professional interests.

“They have really been advocates in those fields for him,” Tina said. “It’s been a huge impact, and everybody’s been so willing to help Brandon with anything he needs.”

