Above and Beyond: Rushford-Peterson senior finds support in school community

For a long time, change was something Rushford-Peterson senior Inyka Johnson was accustomed to — although it didn’t make adjusting each time any easier. But once she got to Rushford-Peterson Schools, she found support, stability and, most importantly, a home.

Inyka Johnson is this year’s Above and Beyond winner from Rushford-Peterson Schools for her drive to overcome these struggles and her passion for helping others around her.

While Rushford-Peterson may have been her ultimate destination, it wasn’t the start of her journey. Johnson attended middle school in Winona.

“I went through a hard time there getting bullied and just trying to find my way to fit in because it was a new school,” Johnson said. “When I was younger, I moved around a lot so going to a new school, it always gives me anxiety because I feel like I’m not gonna fit in right away and stuff like that.”

Johnson still recognizes that managing her mental health has been “a struggle keeping up with.”

“It plays a part in how I present myself to people and how I act towards people and my actions that I do around people or for people,” Johnson said.

She has discovered, however, that her anxiety can be used as a powerful motivational tool. “Anxiety is the thing that kind of pushes me though, for school and for work because I’m an anxious person and I think about if I don’t go for it, nothing’s going to get done,” she said.

That motivation has been especially helpful during the last eight months as her mom works as a travel nurse, leaving Johnson as the head of the house.

“It’s really hard when she’s not home like having to keep the house clean and caring for my brothers and just staying on top of the bills, but it’s also helped me get ready for the real world,” Johnson said. “I would say that it’s really hard on me because, like I said, I have separation anxiety, but I like knowing that my mom is doing this for us. And that’s what keeps me going, knowing that she’s away so that she can take care of us when she’s back and for when I go to college.”

She also is grateful for her grandma, who lives across the street and is very close with the whole family. Johnson also spoke to how much she’s grown during the time her mom has been away and how she’s learned more about independence and family.

She also spoke on how much being at Rushford-Peterson has helped her come out of her shell and overcome these struggles.

“I would say the school is the best school that I’ve ever been to my whole life. I told my mom that I was not switching my senior year because I wanted to finish school here,” Johnson said. “I think that everyone should get an education here because the school is amazing, and the staff and the teachers here ... do an amazing job.”

Johnson has a close relationship with many staff members, but one she has a strong relationship with in particular is Dan Mlsna, a social studies teacher. Mlsna called his relationship with Inyka “unique.”

“I had her for three separate classes out of a five a day so she would be in my room the vast majority of the day. And so with that, there’s just a general time before and after class where you get to just check in on a person (and) see how things are going. They get to be more informal, at least with me, and ask questions, and sometimes I can ask personal questions on how they’re doing,” Mlsna said.

“I happen to have four kids and so sometimes she could ask about that. And I think to a certain degree, she could relate because as she’s helping out with her brothers now she can understand what it’s like to be a parent, so we kind of connect on that kind of stuff too.”

Mlsna described Inyka as “caring” and was inspired by how much she cares for others.

“When it comes to her mentorship, it’s a lot more informal, where she’s just, there’s not a program name. This is kind of like the old way of doing it, where just because there’s not a name attached to it doesn’t mean that you’re not helping out and assisting and stuff like that,” Mlsna said. “You’re just doing kind of the right thing and helping out where you can. That’s really probably what fits her the most.”

While Mlsna has had Johnson in every class he teaches, he wasn’t one of the first teachers she encountered at Rushford-Peterson, as Mlsna teaches juniors and seniors.

That distinction belongs to Nina Torkelson, a resource room teacher, who has seen Johnson blossom since arriving to Rushford.

Torkelson echoed many of Mlsna’s remarks about Johnson’s passion for helping others, saying, “She’s very caring. She is willing to help with whatever she can.”

Mlsna and Torkelson both remarked what a great student Johnson is and how she strives to keep up her grades as well as looking after her brothers and their work in school.

Johnson plans to attend Minnesota State Mankato for sociology, which is something she’s connected with guidance counselor Jenny Helgemoe over.

Helgemoe described their relationship as “a natural connection.”

“Obviously, you know, I majored in psychology and went on to be a school counselor. So she’s interested in the same types of career fields, being a helper and wanting to help people,” Helgemoe said.

If there’s anything about Johnson that Mlsna, Torkelson and Helgemoe all admire about, it’s her passion to help others.

“Her heart is truly to help others, and you can see that it’s a completely genuine reaching out to others in from what I can see. And she’s doing it for the right reasons,” Helgemoe said, “It’s not to pad her resume. It’s truly just because she enjoys helping people.”

