Above and Beyond: Mabel-Canton twins overcome tragic accident with support of community

After experiencing one of the worst tragedies anyone can experience, twins and Mabel-Canton seniors Alex and James Arneson have found solace in their community, their family and each other.

Alex and James are this year’s Above and Beyond honorees from Mabel-Canton Schools for overcoming tragedy with their perseverance and positive outlooks.

For Alex and James, their lives have been full of change since they were young. Living in Decorah, Iowa, the boys spent their K-8 education at North Winneshiek Public School in Iowa.

After they finished eighth grade, Alex and James split their time between North Winneshiek and Mabel-Canton, which wasn’t easy on them. Splitting time between the schools essentially split their friend groups apart.

When North Winneshiek closed, the boys had to adjust to being full-time students at Mabel-Canton, which still had its difficulties.

But change wasn’t done with the Arneson family. On Feb. 5, 2018, both Alex and James were involved in a car crash that resulted in the tragic death of their sisters Avery and Aiden. Alex spent time in the hospital with injuries that resulted from the crash.

“I was in the hospital for around a week, I think, and then after that I had to go to therapy,” Alex said. “And I stayed home just because I couldn’t really get around those in a wheelchair for six or seven weeks and on crutches for a couple days.”

The accident affected every aspect of not only Alex’ and James’ lives, but their whole close-knit family. The Arnesons had to adjust to becoming a family of five instead of a family of seven.

However, with all the pain that came out of the tragedy, a light shone in the darkness: the support of the community. This was something that head football and baseball coach Karl Urbaniak got to see firsthand, coaching both Alex and James in both sports.

“Almost every school that we played against asked about the Arnesons in the years after, and how are the boys doing, which ones are the Arneson boys, and you’d point them out,” Urbaniak said. “There was an unbelievable feeling of love, really in all of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. It was unbelievable.”

For the boys, they feel fortunate to have a great support system of friends. They also expressed how being close with their family and with each other has made the healing process easier.

Many teachers expressed how they admired Alex’ and James’ resiliency and ability to take things day by day.

“These boys are always very respectful and respond with a smile,” said Heather Kleiboer, the district secretary. “Even if they are on the basketball court and you can see frustration on their faces, the next second they can turn and look at you and put on a big smile.”

Keiboer added that both Alex and James chose their jersey numbers in honor of their sisters.

The boys also love helping out their community. Some of the things they’ve done include maintaining a community garden at North Winneshiek, helping out with various Mabel-Canton renovation projects and cleaning ditches with the football team.

“They are the first to pitch in when there is a need,” said Lana Holler, the school counselor.

Both Alex and James are looking to continue their love of working with their hands in their careers, though James is undecided while Alex is looking into welding.

But one thing they agree on is that whatever they do, they want to continue to honor their sisters and know that they are always with them.

“Every fourth of July, we always let off lanterns for them and other people that we’ve lost,” Alex said. “That kind of helps our family grow together more. Yeah, we just do a bunch of things every now and again and just remember them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.