Above and Beyond: Lewiston-Altura student overcomes loss of her mother

As a young child, Lewiston-Altura High School senior Abigail Kanz experienced something that most people dread the thought of: the death of a mother.

Because of this early loss, Abigail, who was born in Winona and currently lives outside of the city, has had to face major moments of her life without her mother by her side — including her upcoming graduation.

While Katie Kanz died when Abigail was only 9 years old, the circumstances leading to her death colored much of Abigail’s early childhood.

Abigail, who was selected as this year’s Lewiston-Altura Above and Beyond winner, says her mother struggled with drug addiction since Abigail was born.

Her mother attempted to get help multiple times, with Abigail recalling one time being when she was in first or second grade after her parents separated.

Her father, Scott Brown, was also facing his own struggles in life during this time.

She remembers missing many days of school, along with getting herself ready many mornings and walking alone to the bus stop.

She felt like she was often treated as a “pawn” by her mother when it came to situations with her father.

“The worst part that I remember from my childhood was being bored all the time because my mom would be sleeping,” Abigail recalled.

As a young child, Abigail did not know these things were not normal.

“When I was younger, I didn’t realize that my life was different from other kids. My mom always made us feel like we didn’t struggle. I’m sure we did, but I personally as a child didn’t feel that,” she said.

She was unaware of her mother’s battle with addiction until her mother entered into treatment.

Separated from her mother and staying with her grandparents during this time, Abigail had the opportunity to live a normal, stable life with a routine.

From her grandmother, who worked in the mental health field, Abigail learned about how addiction was a disease that her mother needed their support to battle.

Abigail also learned during this time how important it was to stay on a healthy path herself.

Living with her grandparents wasn’t permanent, though, as she eventually returned to living with her mom once she got clean.

Eventually, her mom ended up back together with Abigail’s older sister’s father, Darin Brand. This relationship allowed for her to continue experiencing a more healthy family dynamic and home life.

The happy scenario wasn’t a permanent one. Abigail’s mother eventually experienced relapses, ending in an opioid overdose that killed her when Abigail was only in the fourth grade.

“When I was younger, I didn’t realize the impact that it would have on me later on. So I took her death fairly well. It wasn’t like super emotional for me,” Abigail explained.

Abigail has remained Brand’s care ever since the tragic loss.

Abigail has continued to have good relationships with her grandparents and her father.

Eventually, she began to feel her mother’s death more profoundly.

“I guess my mom’s death hit me the most in ninth and 10th grade, so years later, because I didn’t understand why God would take her away from me,” Abigail said, as she added that she always just saw her mom as her mother, not an addict.

Abigail described her mom as having been, in her eyes, the “best mom, nicest lady, purest heart.”

She shared that when the grief hit her when she was older, she wasn’t ready for it. She said that she handled it badly.

“I was good at shoving my problems down. I would just have outbursts. I was mad. I was so mad at just the world. I was mad at God, because I’ve always had a relationship with God. I’ve always had faith. But, at this point, I was like, no ... he took my mom away from me. I was mad at my grandparents. I was mad at myself for not noticing that she needed help. And I was mad at her, because how could she be so selfish to let herself leave me here,” Abigail recalled.

By doing research and learning more about addiction, Abigail was able to overcome this anger and to stop judging her mother for her actions that led to her death. Her new mindset also helped her to grow her faith once again.

“The biggest thing that I took out of my mom’s death in my childhood, in my experience, was learning the power of forgiveness,” Abigail explained.

Now, Abigail enjoys spending her time working out, going to school and hanging out with her friends and family.

She also greatly enjoys reading and writing.

Abigail manages the school’s volleyball team, while also playing basketball and participating in track herself.

Erin Spencer, a teacher at Lewiston-Altura who has known Abigail for several years, described Abigail as “a very driven student. She has worked incredibly hard to achieve everything she has accomplished. She doesn’t let her past define her but instead, she uses it to drive her toward her goals. She is also very positive, always looking at the positive side of situations. She is incredibly empathetic toward others and has the ability to make anyone she is around feel special.”

Spencer said that over the years, Abigail has “gained confidence, she understands what she needs to do as a student to become more successful. She also has learned to navigate potential negative situations and to surround herself with people who are positive and will support her. She has also taken leadership roles and has become a mentor to underclassmen.”

In the future, Abigail plans to continue her education in Winona or the nearby area. She would like to become a teacher.

About Abigail’s future, Spencer said, “Abby has expressed her dream of becoming a teacher. I think she would make an incredible teacher, however, ultimately, I hope that she continues to work with people, mentor others and work toward goals she has set for herself.”

Additionally, she hopes to give back to the community by raising awareness about addiction.

Already, Abigail is benefiting the community, according to Spencer.

“Abby is empathetic toward others,” Spencer said. “For example, last year my daughter was in seventh grade and was going out for track even though her friends were not doing this sport. She was a bit intimidated by the older students and really didn’t want to go to practices. Abby took her under her wing and helped her feel more comfortable and feel like she was a member of the team.

“That is who Abby is, she befriends those that need a friend, helps others feel wanted. She is also an example of a person who can work incredibly hard in order to achieve their goals,” she said.

