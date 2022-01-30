Above and Beyond: Houston senior aims to make her own path

Life has thrown just about every curveball it could at Houston High School senior Althea Kappauf. But she has never stopped fighting back.

Her determination and will to succeed has resulted in her being nominated as the school’s Above & Beyond student. It just shows how far she has come.

When Kappauf was 5 years old, she was adopted out of a house where she had to grow up fast. Her birth mother battled a drug addiction, which had a huge affect on Kappauf, especially at that young age.

“There were times when I would try to wake my mom up in the morning and she was just passed out from a drug binge, and she wouldn’t wake up and I thought she was dead,” Kappauf said. “And I was 3 years old, 2 years old, thinking ‘Oh my God, my mom is dead, she’s not waking up. I don’t know what to do.’ It was really hard.”

When Kappauf was young, her birth mother also had an abusive partner. “That was really hard on me and my sister at the time,” she recalled.

After being sent to foster care, things still weren’t clear for Kappauf. “I remember I was in foster care, I would cry to my now adopted mom saying, ‘Where’s my mom? Where is she? I want her.’ And I was 3 and I didn’t really understand what was going on. She just had to tell me, ‘She’s not coming back,’ and ‘She’s sick and she can’t take care of you,’” Kappauf said.

These events have stuck with her for a long time.

“I’ve had to go through a lot of therapy because it was really traumatic watching my mom being thrown down the stairs and seeing her bruises and having to take care of myself at such a young age because she couldn’t,” Kappauf said. “I found out through therapy that I have PTSD and a lot of anxiety and depression.”

However, if there is one thing that Kappauf has carried with her, it is a drive to make her own path.

“I feel like it’s made me more determined as a person, and it’s made me like see that that’s not the path I want to go down and to just keep fighting to make a better life so that I don’t make the same mistakes as my parents did,” Kappauf said.

Houston High guidance counselor Crystal Sobotta has known Kappauf for most of her life and has been proud of how much she has grown.

“The one word that I think of when I think of Althea is resilient,” Sobotta said. “I just remember knowing getting to know her when she was much younger and some of the stories she shared about her childhood and struggles of just being kind of abandoned by her birth parents and the drug use that got in the way and then being adopted and still having some challenges along the way. And she just has become this wonderful young lady that is a leader.”

Sobotta also spoke of Kappauf’s friends, calling them “a great support network,” with Kappauf herself glowing about how much her friends have been able to help her.

Sobotta is also proud of how much Kappauf has opened up as she’s grown up.

“Recently she’s wanted to help with planning some lessons for our advisory time at school, just open to sharing her thoughts and ideas. She used to be pretty shy and reserved and now she’s just really blossomed and is sharing all her gifts and talents with our school and community,” Sobotta said.

Kappauf did say that her shyness was something that she was “definitely working on.”

Sobotta added that she “ever heard a teacher say anything negative about Althea.” She also mentioned that Kappauf has been helping to input lesson plans for teachers that will better connect with students and would be more relevant than some of the systems that are used.

Sobotta reiterated how proud she was to see Kappauf come out of her shell, calling her “an inspiration.”

“She has taken a difficult situation and looked beyond that to focus on her goals and work towards those using the support of others around her and just her own strength to keep going and rise above those challenges,” Sobotta said. “That’s why I think of her as just like a bright shining light. She’s always smiling and always just cheerful and adding her own flair wherever she goes.”

As for her future, Kappauf intends to pursue a career as a social worker or a therapist. She plans on attending either Winona State University or University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

“The main reason I want to be a social worker is so that I can help kids that go through the exact same thing as me realize they’re not alone in that like people understand what they’re going through,” Kappauf said.

“I really just thought this is the perfect thing for me just because it will almost be fulfilling in my life to help others like me. So it’s always really just been there for me and I just always wanted to help people like that.”

