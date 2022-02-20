Above and Beyond: Cochrane-Fountain City senior dreams of becoming doctor after cancer battle

For as long as she can remember, Zoey Slaby has wanted to be a doctor.

A major reason why is that even before she can remember, Slaby has spent a lot of time in hospitals and doctors’ offices.

When she was just under a year old, she was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system that most commonly affects children under the age of 5.

While Slaby has been cancer-free for the past 15 years, the battle with cancer has led to a number of residual conditions, complications and side effects that linger to this day.

“I obviously don’t always feel the best, or normal, per se. I have to adapt some of the ways I do things sometimes,” Slaby said. “You don’t always have the same abilities after you go through treatment like I do.”

None of that has deterred her, though.

The senior at Cochrane-Fountain City High School carries a 4.0 GPA, volunteers in many of the school’s activities and teams and even adds a part-time job on top of it all. That full schedule is a lot for any student, and when adding in her medical complications, the accomplishment is even more jaw-dropping.

For all those reasons, Zoey Slaby was selected as C-FC’s recipient of the Winona Daily News’ Above and Beyond scholarship program.

“I would say Zoey is an inspiration,” C-FC principal Steve Stoppelmoor said.

With graduation quickly approaching, Slaby is planning to head to Madison this fall where she will enroll in the University of Wisconsin’s pre-med program.

After spending her life being helped by doctors, she wants to be able to finally pay it forward.

“So many people made such a difference in my life, I want to try to make a difference in others,” Slaby said.

That ethos is not just something Zoey looks to take advantage of in her future; it’s also an important part of her present.

Jennifer Slaby is a first grade teacher at C-FC, and while she never taught her daughter, her coworkers tell her all the time about the good things Zoey does for her classmates.

“I do get to hear from her teachers a lot about how she’ll help others who are having trouble in class, or things like that, because she’s a very good student and she really loves helping people,” Jennifer said.

When she’s not in school, Zoey also works as a direct support professional with Home and Community Options in Winona, assisting people with developmental disabilities in their day-to-day routines.

The additional work makes her schedule even busier, but Slaby is happy to be able to help while also picking up experience that will cross over into her future career in the medical field.

While she says she grew up a Badgers sports fan, going to UW-Madison was not always a given for Slaby.

As she was deciding where she wanted to go to college, she had to take more into account than the average prospective student does; not only the strength of the academics or social life, but also making sure there were grocery stores and restaurants that could serve the diet she needs, adequate gym facilities to get the amount of exercise she needs to stay healthy and also a hospital system that can provide the medical attention she will surely require throughout her four years.

After doing her due diligence, Slaby realized UW-Madison was her perfect fit.

“Madison kind of game me that perfect homey feeling, yet it felt like I was going to become my best self there, and it also checked off all the boxes of access to things to keep me healthy,” she said.

As she chases down her dream of becoming a doctor, Slaby is the third member of her family to enter the medical field; her oldest sister is a physician and another sister is a child life specialist, both of whom got interested in the medical profession for the same reasons Zoey did.

For everyone around her, from her friends and family to her teachers, it is clear that the eternally optimistic Slaby will be a picture perfect doctor down the road.

“You have someone with that bubbly personality and big smile come in and say ‘You can do this’ and share the whole ‘I’ve been there,’” Stoppelmoor said. “What a great story to be able to tell.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

