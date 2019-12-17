In the glow of one of the just-lit Trees of Light, Harland and Pauline Knight sip cups of coffee and listen to Tom Kujawa playing the piano at the Winona Health Foundation’s 2019 Trees of Light gathering, during which the tree lights were flipped on.
The Knights, a couple who have been married for 70 years and still appear youngish, have no doubt made a difference in the Winona community and have for years. Among many other activities, Harland served on the city council and Pauline was a Winona Health Volunteer (then called the Auxiliary).
“I just wanted to do something for others,” she said. Both have been active supporters of Winona Health and community health care.
About Winona Health, an organization celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, Harland said, “It’s a community hospital. That’s what makes it special. They’ve taken good care of us here.”
In talking with the Knights, one notices that, instead of talking about themselves, they always find ways to turn the conversation to the good works, contributions and the generosity of others. So, it comes as no surprise that the Knights have been honoring and remembering others for years through the Winona Health Foundation’s Trees of Light campaign.
The Winona Health Foundation’s Trees of Light campaign, which began in 1988, gives people the opportunity to remember and honor their family, friends and neighbors through gifts to the Winona Health Foundation.
Those who give may direct their gift to the fund of their choice, including Memory Care, Hospice, Dialysis Fund, Patient Care Fund, area of greatest need and more. In 2018, the campaign raised more than $34,000.
About giving to the Winona Health Foundation through the Trees of Light campaign, Harland said, “It’s easy to do, and it gives us an opportunity to remember people—it’s just what we do.”
The trees will remain lit through the beginning of January.
Donations to the Trees of Light campaign may be made online, in person at the Foundation office on the first floor of the hospital at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona, or by mail to that address.
For more information, contact the Winona Health Foundation at 507-457-4342 or online at winonahealth.org/treesoflight.
