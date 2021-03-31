A successful, busy day: Winona Health uses up all COVID-19 vaccine doses alloted for Tuesday's clinic

Winona Health hosted a successful clinic Tuesday, with more than 600 people being vaccinated with their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the organization announced on Facebook afterward.

Anyone 16 years old or older could walk in to the Parkview Office Building without an appointment to receive their vaccine.

"Tuesday’s walk-in Vaccination Clinic went very smoothly. Our staff has worked hard to make the entire process work seamlessly for people coming in to get vaccinated. We did use all the vaccine allocated for that clinic, and 660 more community members have received their first dose," Sara Gabrick, chief operating officer of surgical and specialty services at Winona Health, said Wednesday.

"After holding our first walk-in Vaccination Clinic a couple of weeks ago, we learned that some people really like the walk-in option and some people prefer to schedule appointments for vaccination," Gabrick said.

On Wednesday, people had the chance to get their vaccines through appointments. All 500 of these opportunities were filled, Gabrick shared.

"We’ll continue to offer options for community members to get vaccinated as more vaccine is available," Gabrick said.