A successful, busy day: Winona Health uses up all COVID-19 vaccine doses alloted for Tuesday's clinic

Winona Health hosted a successful clinic Tuesday, with more than 600 people being vaccinated with their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the organization announced on Facebook afterward.
Anyone 16 years old or older could walk in to the Parkview Office Building without an appointment to receive their vaccine.
"Tuesday’s walk-in Vaccination Clinic went very smoothly. Our staff has worked hard to make the entire process work seamlessly for people coming in to get vaccinated. We did use all the vaccine allocated for that clinic, and 660 more community members have received their first dose," Sara Gabrick, chief operating officer of surgical and specialty services at Winona Health, said Wednesday.
"After holding our first walk-in Vaccination Clinic a couple of weeks ago, we learned that some people really like the walk-in option and some people prefer to schedule appointments for vaccination," Gabrick said.
On Wednesday, people had the chance to get their vaccines through appointments. All 500 of these opportunities were filled, Gabrick shared.
"We’ll continue to offer options for community members to get vaccinated as more vaccine is available," Gabrick said.
She continued, "It is heartwarming to see community members smiling behind their masks, greeting one another. So many are so appreciative of being able to get vaccinated and comment that it’s a relief to be able to take this step."
More vaccination clinics will occur in the county, with Winona Health not yet announcing its next beyond Wednesday's appointments.
Winona County, on the other hand, has announced it will hold vaccination clinics on April 2 and 3, but all appointments were full as of Wednesday.
As of Monday, 42% of Winona County's residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, totaling 18,045 people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
A total of 9,845 residents are fully vaccinated, having received either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Of county residents 65 years old and older, 83.3% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
For those between 50 and 64 years old, 47.3% in the county have received at least their first dose.
More females have received the vaccine in the county than males have, with 40.4% versus 30.6%. The gender of some individuals were not listed in the data.
As of Monday, both Winona Health and Winona County Community Services have a rolling average of 100% with administering the vaccines they receive within 7 days of arrival, according to MDH.
Winona Health had received 5,760 doses, while the county has received 10,200 as of Monday.
Winona State University Health Services, which has received 36 doses, has a rolling 7-day average of 88%.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.