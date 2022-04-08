A story of triumph: Treatment Court celebrates graduation

The Winona County Treatment Court has a new graduate, a record setter, honored during a ceremony as part of its court hearing Thursday.

Treatment Court helps "offer accountability and structure to justice-involved adults who are seeking to enter recovery from alcohol and/or substance use." Started in 2012, the program has seen 42 graduates, including Tara Brown, who graduated Thursday.

Brown not only joined the list of graduates from the program, but did it in record time, graduating in 12 months and 28 days; the program is meant to be a 13 month experience.

Looking back, Brown acknowledged that at first, she was not very enthusiastic about going to Treatment Court. She had been using for years and had tried to get clean on her own, but was unsuccessful.

She added that she was facing three years in prison for charges she had pending and was given a choice: prison or Treatment Court. At the time, Brown was seriously considering going to prison instead of Treatment Court.

But one thing that stopped her from doing that was her children. Brown realized that going to Treatment Court was a chance to get her children back into her life and to reclaim her life.

Brown at first was resistant to Treatment Court, and for the first couple weeks she pushed back on the idea. But now, she is incredibly thankful for Treatment Court, saying that it literally saved her life.

Brown gave glowing reviews of the program, stating that by the time graduation comes around, they give people the tools and structure to start your sobriety journey and keep you sober.

At the ceremony, several members of Brown's family including her parents, sisters, cousin and children spoke with the same message: It's good to have you back. Also as part of the ceremony, letters from U.S. Rep. Amy Klobuchar and state Sen. Jeremy Miller for Brown were read, and other members of Treatment Court spoke about Brown's resilience and bubbly personality throughout the process.

Treatment Court Coordinator Carin Hyter presented a slideshow of pictures throughout Brown's time in the program, calling her an amazing person. Honorable Judge Nancy Buytendorp called Brown "an inspiration," stating that she has a bright future and has been a mentor to others in the program.

Throughout the ceremony, many speakers became overcome with emotion and many tears were shed. However, there was an overall feeling of joy, hope and triumph.

All that Brown knows now is that she is forever grateful to Treatment Court for giving her back her family and her life. She plans to continue being active in the Treatment Court community.

