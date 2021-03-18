UPDATE: "A punishment for doing a good job": Local officials hurt by reduced vaccine allotment

"The cut in allotment will obviously make it take longer for Winona County citizens to be vaccinated. With the discovery of the UK variant in La Crosse County yesterday, it is more important than ever to get the vaccine distributed as quickly as possible. We are not asking for extra vaccine, we just don’t want to be cut because we are doing a good job. As the amount of vaccine flowing into Minnesota increases, the amount going out to everywhere should increase," he said.

"Distribution in general has been based on population and we have accepted that as our 'share' of the state’s allotment. And we have complied with the requirements of turning it around in 72 hours with great efficiency. Of note is that we have been told that if we failed to meet the turnaround requirement, we would likely face a reduction in vaccine. So, to have vaccine re-directed away from our Winona service area to other parts of the state that are behind is inconsistent with the communication and expectations that we have all adhered to. We have a lot of people desiring the vaccine and this will slow the process down," Schultz said in a statement to the Winona Daily News Thursday.