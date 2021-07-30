'A pretty common concern': Helping pets through separation anxiety as in-person activities kick off

As people start to cautiously go back to work in-person, those who adopted a pet during the pandemic may have a common concern in mind: What if my cat or dog faces separation anxiety?
According to Dr. Lehua Maloney, a veterinarian and co-owner at Winona Veterinary Hospital in Goodview, separation anxiety is an “overall pretty common concern.”
She said she hasn’t seen an increase of cases brought to her quite yet, but she said, “Maybe we’ll be seeing more and more of it as puppies that were purchased during COVID are getting older. Maybe it’ll take some time for them to start showing behavior problems.”
Maloney shared that some of the signs of separation anxiety — which she said is far more common in dogs than cats, but is very possible in both — include distress when their owner is leaving the house, panting, restlessness, pacing, urinating or defecating on the floor, destructive behaviours, drooling and more.
“It can be quite severe that the dog could damage property or even injure themselves,” Maloney said.
Even when the owner hasn’t left the house yet, concerns in the animal may start to rise as they begin to notice common steps of the owner preparing to leave — like grabbing their keys, putting on shoes or picking up their purse.
Maloney said that if the behaviors are not responded to and dealt with immediately, they can become harder to fix.
“It can be really hard to get the anxiety back down,” Maloney said. “Really nipping it in the bud is crucial.”
She shared that the best thing to do to help pets is to desensitize them to the signs of their owner leaving the home.
Examples of this can be picking up keys, putting on shoes or grabbing their purse at random times of the day — not just when preparing to leave. This will help make the animal not connect those actions as just precursors to leaving.
Additionally, quick in-and-out visits to the pets can help.
Maloney shared that an example of this is having a pet alone in a room for a few minutes and then having the owner come back to visit them. This can be repeated multiple times.
Otherwise, when the owner is gone, distractions can help — like toys, especially those that involve food so their mind is engaged and busy trying to get out their treats.
A place where the pets feel completely comfortable in the home, like a crate, also can be helpful when trying to calm down their anxiety.
Medications available over the counter, including at pet stores, can also help animals with separation anxiety, but Maloney said in severe cases these options may not help.
Other than the animal being used to having an owner home at all times, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — North America’s first humane society and one of the largest — shared on its website that separation anxiety can be triggered by a change in owners, change in schedule, change in residence or change in who is in the household.
The ASPCA does share some alternative problems that could result in similar behaviors, such as incontinence due to medical issues, medication side effects, submissive or excitement urination, incomplete house training or urine marking; common destruction in youth; boredom; and excessive howling or barking in dogs.
“Do not scold or punish your dog. Anxious behaviors are not the result of disobedience or spite. They are distress responses. Your dog displays anxious behaviors when left alone because he’s upset and trying to cope with a great deal of stress. If you punish him, he may become even more upset and the problem could get much worse,” ASPCA shared on it website about dogs in particular.
To receive further specific advice about separation anxiety in pets or to have your pet’s health checked up on, contact the Winona Veterinary Hospital at 507-452-4811 or winonavethospital.com.
