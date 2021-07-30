'A pretty common concern': Helping pets through separation anxiety as in-person activities kick off

“It can be really hard to get the anxiety back down,” Maloney said. “Really nipping it in the bud is crucial.”

She shared that the best thing to do to help pets is to desensitize them to the signs of their owner leaving the home.

Examples of this can be picking up keys, putting on shoes or grabbing their purse at random times of the day — not just when preparing to leave. This will help make the animal not connect those actions as just precursors to leaving.

Additionally, quick in-and-out visits to the pets can help.

Maloney shared that an example of this is having a pet alone in a room for a few minutes and then having the owner come back to visit them. This can be repeated multiple times.

Otherwise, when the owner is gone, distractions can help — like toys, especially those that involve food so their mind is engaged and busy trying to get out their treats.

A place where the pets feel completely comfortable in the home, like a crate, also can be helpful when trying to calm down their anxiety.

Medications available over the counter, including at pet stores, can also help animals with separation anxiety, but Maloney said in severe cases these options may not help.