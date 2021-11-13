'A living legend': Tom Sawyer retires as WSU coach after 25 years

After 25 years, Winona State University football coach Tom Sawyer is moving on to the next chapter of his life after Saturday’s game.

“He is truly a living legend at Winona State University and in the Winona community,” said Jeff Reinardy, WSU’s director of fitness and wellness. “He has had such a positive impact on hundreds of players who were part of WSU football team as well as a true ambassador for Winona as a community.”

Reinardy has known Sawyer for 30 years, including more than 20 as Sawyer’s coworker at WSU.

“I would say that I feel like I’m one of his best friends. And yet, you could probably talk to 200 people who have that exact same feeling, and it would be a true feeling with all of them,” Reinardy said.

He explained, that’s “because (of) just the influence that he has, his positive attitude, the gracious way that he treats you. When you when you talk to him, you know he’s listening. It’s about you in that timeframe. And he gives you his full attention and just treats you with such respect. And it’s just such a positive thing. It’s just fun to be around.”

Reinardy, when he first arrived at WSU, was coached by Sawyer, leading to Reinardy now describing Sawyer as a “extremely influential mentor” in his life.

Since then Reinardy has been able to live out incredible moments with Sawyer, including when WSU upset nationally-ranked Mankato a few years ago, Reinardy recalled.

Sawyer has gone beyond just being a work friend to Reinardy, as he has spent time with Reinardy’s family and watched his children go from being newborns to starting college.

About Sawyer’s retirement, Reinardy said, “He’s going to be a difficult one to replace. And so there’s some sadness with that but there’s also joy.”

Reinardy described what Sawyer has done for the university and its community as “unbelievable.”

But before Sawyer became the coach of the WSU program, he was a member of the team and the student body.

Turned program around

From the program’s founding in 1895 to 1995, WSU had gone 252-389-25 for a 0.397 win average, never winning more than seven games in a season.

In the 25 years prior to Sawyer’s arrival, the team had just six winning seasons.

Since Sawyer took over, Winona State has had just three losing seasons with a 196-89 record.

Sawyer has piloted the Warriors to the playoffs six times, also adding four appearances in the Mineral Water Bowl. WSU has won the NSIC eight times, also winning the conference’s South Division championship twice, and Sawyer has been named the conference’s coach of the year five times.

Sawyer has also helped develop dozens of all-Americans and conference players of the year, even helping guide a few players to the NFL.

Built culture as well as program

Scott Opfer, head of the Winona State football association, got to know Sawyer well during their time as teammates on the Warriors football team. Sawyer also was the coach for Opfer’s son.

Looking back, Opfer described Sawyer as “one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever met in my whole life.”

One of the biggest things Opfer admired about what Sawyer has done in his time as head coach was building not only a program, but a culture.

“There’s an expectation now,” Opfer said. “There’s an expectation of being successful.”

But it wasn’t only the on field success that mattered to Sawyer.

“There’s an expectation that you graduate, there’s an expectation that you are engaged in the program and come back,” Opfer said.

On Sawyer as a coach, Opfer would “absolutely” describe him as a player’s coach.

“The players love him, but they respect him,” Opfer said. “When you have a coach that you can respect and actually enjoy being around, and that you want to be around, that says everything.”

One of the things that has been so important for Sawyer during his coaching career is that his players are also focusing on academics.

This isn’t a surprise to Richard Scearce, Sawyer’s roommate of three years during their time in Winona as students.

“We spent a lot of time playing basketball and playing wiffle ball and just having lots of fun, but often, he was gone,” said Scearce. “(We’d ask) ‘Where’s Tom’? ‘He’s in the library.’ He was a serious student.”

Overall, Sawyer left an impression on everyone he met. For Scearce, his friendship with Sawyer was very special.

“I moved here from from Miamisburg, Ohio, and didn’t know a soul in this state,” Scearce said. “And Tom, he befriended me. He took me to his house up in Baron. I got to know his family really well. Really super nice family. And they really helped me adjust and make this my home.”

Scearce also admired that Sawyer was outgoing to everyone.

“Everybody liked him, and he knew everybody’s name,” Scearce said. “He was a natural friend, and just naturally liked people.”

On the impact that Sawyer has made, Opfer and Scearce agreed that he made a permanent mark on the program.

“I think Coach Sawyer is the greatest of all time in that he has done a phenomenal job in graduating champions and getting great kids on the field,” Opfer said. “And even better people off the field.”

“(The program) just was nothing like it is today,’ Scearce added. “And it’s in large part to Tom’s influence and leadership.”

Andrew Tucker contributed to this story.

