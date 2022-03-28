A Holocaust refugee's story

For Peter Feigl, the Russian incursion into Ukraine brought back memories of his 1940 flight into France to escape the Nazi invasion of Belgium. He says the current war is reminiscent of what Hitler did to justify attacking neighboring countries during World War II.

“Putin is replaying what Hitler did in 1940,” said Feigl. “The Nazis said they were protecting German speaking people in neighboring countries.”

Living in Europe during the war, Feigl experienced the hardships and dangers of being identified as a Jew.

“If I didn’t have the good fortune of meeting good people who did the right thing and helped me, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Feigl.

He will tell the story Thursday, March 31, at Viterbo University of how he was helped to stay a step ahead of the Nazis after his release from a detention camp. Feigl’s presentation is part of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership’s spring lecture series. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the university’s Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Although Feigl’s family identified themselves as atheists, they were still considered Jews. Born in Berlin, Germany, Feigl was baptized Roman Catholic when he was eight to protect him from Nazi persecution. When the Nazis came to power in Germany, Feigl and his parents moved to Austria hoping they would be safe from the Nazis.

When Austria aligned with Germany in 1938, the family fled to Belgium. Then when the Nazis invaded that country, Feigl’s father sent his wife and son to France. Feigl now says that trip was very similar to what the Ukrainian refugees are now experiencing.

“The roads were clogged with refugees,” said Feigl. “We were moving at a snail’s pace. The overcrowded trains and waiting for hours (to get on the trains). ... It took us 10 days to get to Paris.”

Eleven years old at the time, Feigl still remembers being able to take only one suitcase and having to leave behind his treasured toy soldiers and train set.

Arriving in France, Feigl and his mother were considered enemy aliens because their documents identified them as German. They were sent to a detention camp in Vichy France. They were able to escape the terrible conditions when German inspectors arrived at the camp, and Feigl’s mother demanded release based on her German citizenship.

In the summer of 1942, the Vichy government collaborated with the Nazis in rounding up Jews and deporting them to German concentration camps in Poland. At the time, Feigl was in a Quaker summer camp, and unknown to him, his parents were arrested and deported to Auschwitz, where they were killed within a month of their arrival.

The Quakers arranged to have Feigl get refuge in the predominantly Protestant village of Le Chambon-sur-Lignon where residents sheltered nearly 3,500 Jews and other refugees.

He was given false identity papers and sent to a high school in Figeac, France, as a boarding student. While attending the school, he escaped arrest during a May 1944 German raid, by hiding in the campus church’s bell tower. The Germans were ordering all males to report for assignment to a forced labor detachment.

Since the school was no longer safe, Feigl fled to neutral Switzerland with the help of the Jewish underground. The harrowing journey involved climbing over barbed wire fences and convincing the Swiss authorities not to send this “illegal immigrant” back to France. He was saved from deportation through the help of a Swiss acquaintance of his father.

“The war ended for me at that point,” said Feigl.

He was able to immigrate to the United States to join his aunt and grandmother in New York.

Shortly after arriving in this country, Feigl joined the U.S. Air Force, serving three years. The experience led him to a career in international sales of aircraft and related services in the private sector. He worked in this sector for 40 years, including five years of service as a senior negotiator in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Feigl kept diaries of his experiences during the Holocaust, which have been published in “Salvaged Pages, Young Writers’ Diaries of the Holocaust.”

Now retired, Feigl travels around the world speaking about his experiences and his two diaries. He also volunteers at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

Feigl’s visit to La Crosse is being held as part of Viterbo’s annual Teaching the Holocaust Workshop for educators.

This presentation is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary, but seating is limited. Wearing a mask is recommended. The event also will be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/viterboethics.

