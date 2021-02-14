A happy holiday: Only three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County, one in Houston County

Only three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

With no new deaths having been confirmed in the county Sunday, the county's totals are now at 4,099 cases and 48 deaths.

In Winona County, as of Friday, 6,435 residents or 12.7% have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,199 residents or 4.3% have received both doses.

Of residents 50 to 64 years old, 12.6% have received at least their first dose of the vaccines.

As for residents 65 years old or older, 34.7% have received at least their first vaccine dose.

In Houston County, only one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH on Sunday, raising the county's total to 1,547 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 779 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 473,567, including 37,229 health care workers, with 459,525 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,971,879 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,365,599 residents having been tested.