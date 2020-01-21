While a comedy with a dance party afterward may seem like a fun opportunity to laugh and move, those involved in "Can't Dance!" have had the chance to strengthen their bonds and have experiences that will advance them in life.
The performances, set for the Historic Masonic Theatre, will also be a chance to support the renovations in progress. All profits from the showings in the next two weeks will benefit the theatre.
The play, written by Winona’s arts and culture coordinator Lee Gundersheimer, tells the tale of a group of single young adults in a nightclub on Long Island during the 1980s. Disco was the focus of the decade, and the play is infused with dance, set to inspire the audience to groove afterward.
Cast members Dustin Luecke and Dominique Sicard, who have been married for six years and have two children, are embracing the chance to use the play as a way to spend time together while enjoying acting.
“My favorite part is being able to work with my husband and play against him just because it has been so long,” Sicard said. “Theater is really the thing that brought us together in the first place.”
“This was a golden opportunity,” Luecke said. The two haven’t had the chance to perform together in five years, so when the chance to do so was offered, they took it.
Actress Emily Kurash Casey, a Winona resident, said she jumped on the opportunity to be part of the cast, because she doesn’t see many local theatrical opportunities.
“Being able to do a show where we live is pretty great,” she said.
Actor Tony Opelt said he agreed to join the cast with “no questions asked” when Gundersheimer offered him the role.
Opelt said he’s enjoying working with the cast.
Christopher Schroeder, a senior at Winona State University, is the DJ for the performances.
His passion isn’t limited to filling a theater full of music, though. With a major in film studies and a minor in mass communications advertising, Schroeder has dreams of being an actor and filmmaker.
He said acting has been his lifelong goal since he was a kid.
While he participated in other activities such as basketball, football and track, his interests always led him back to acting.
“That’s just always been my passion,” he said.
Schroeder said he was offered the opportunity to DJ and took it because of a want for more experiences and to shadow the actors involved.
Gundersheimer didn’t simply have the goal of bringing together a cast with this production, even though the impact is clear on those involved.
He wrote the play more than 30 years ago, in the 1980s. He said he was interested in how popular dancing and clubbing were at the time.
“I thought it was such an interesting phenomenon,” Gundersheimer said.
He realized every era has a trend. With this play, while he was creating it for friends because they had a theater company, he was also attempting to show that the love for dancing and the creation of a trend was actually a tradition.
Gundersheimer said the Masonic Theatre was the perfect location for the performances because the unique space it has, along with it aligning with the goals he has in his position.
As Winona’s arts and culture coordinator, he’s attempting to get people excited about the renovations being done on the theatre. He realized the play was a new and creative way to get people more aware of the space and its benefits to the community.
The play with the dance party after meant the city “could use the space in a non-traditional and exciting way.”
The dance party was an easy pairing with the play, Gundersheimer said.
“(The play) puts people in the right mood to want to get up and dance by the end of it," he said.
He said anyone from teenagers to seniors will enjoy the play and dance party.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 24, 25, and 31, along with Feb. 1. Performances will also be held starting at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. The dance party will follow.
This opportunity was possible due to a grant from and the support of Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/cant-dance-tickets-70278473807. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The Historic Masonic Theatre is located at 251 Main St., Winona.
