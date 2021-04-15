A chance not to miss: Appointments still open for today's Winona COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dozens of appointments are still open for today's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the East End Recreational Center in Winona.

The clinic, currently going on until 5 p.m., is open to anyone 18 years old or older, as Moderna is the vaccine being offered.

People interested in this clinic do not need to be Winona County residents.

There are no other restrictions currently in place.

Walk-ins are accepted, but it is recommended to set up an appointment to make the in-person process smoother and less time.