"A blast from the past": How Jimmy Jams endured during the heart of COVID

Aside from overcoming the uncertainty that was naturally tied to COVID-19 and last year’s lockdown, many also had to overcome another, more annoying facet of the pandemic: boredom.
It wasn’t the most concerning element of being quarantined at home, but it definitely forced some to turn to comforting and perhaps nostalgic forms of entertainment to escape from reality for a little while.
In that regard, Jimmy Jams Comics, Cards, and Gaming was — and still is — perfectly suited to fulfill the community’s need for escapism.
Though they, like many others, temporarily closed their doors last April, the nearly 30-year-old shop was back open within a month and operating almost as though nothing had changed, all the while offering curbside pick-ups and requiring all customers to mask up before entering.
“Honestly, during that time frame, if you think about it, most of the stuff that we sell are the things that people kind of need to keep themselves occupied at home,” store manager Heather Betthauser said.
“So we were actually pretty lucky that people were coming in pretty frequently to keep themselves busy while they were stuck at home.”
Business was actually doing so well that, unlike other small businesses throughout the world, Jimmy Jams was never under the auspices of closure.
“We were very lucky that that did not come across our plate, thankfully,” Betthauser said.
If anything, interest in the shop actually increased because of the pandemic.
Betthauser noted how the shop’s appeal seemed to reach even further during the heart of COVID-19, what with families coming in for board games and others coming in because of a newfound interest in certain activities.
Pokémon cards were of a particular interest, she said. “Pokémon has been absolutely insane everywhere. A lot of new faces are getting into it.”
Much of Jimmy Jams’ intrigue rests in its heavily-nostalgic inventory, with Betthauser saying there isn’t one thing in the shop that doesn’t have some kind of nostalgic factor to it.
Because of this, which Betthauser called “a blast from the past,” the shop’s demographic is incredibly varied and has a little something for everybody.
“With Pokémon — when we were able to run (competitions) — I think our youngest was six and our oldest was 75. That’s huge,” Betthauser said emphatically. “As for people who come in and pick up comics: one of my main subscribers just had her 85th birthday. I also get kids all the time who come in here, who are four or five, and are learning to read. Our demographic is all over the board.”
Not everything is back to normal, unfortunately.
Due to the pandemic, the cost of plastic — a material found in many goods at Jimmy Jams — has tripled, leading to a delay in some stock. On top of that, shipping in general has taken a hit.
“There are things that maybe we used to be able to get within a week, but now it’s two to three weeks,” Betthauser said.
Comic companies have also decided to change measures, as well, with Betthauser mentioning that DC and Marvel Comics have started distributing their comics independently as opposed to sharing one general distributor.
“Not one thing that we carry here hasn’t been flipped on its head during the pandemic — they’ve all pivoted and moved to something else, which comes with issues for them to keep up with production,” she said.
In-store, most events have been able to return after a year-long break — like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons — but others, like Pokémon competitions, are still on hiatus.
“The Pokémon Company gets to decide when you run those events and they have still said no,” Betthauser said, “which makes sense because the demographic is quite a bit younger and a lot in that age-range can’t be vaccinated yet.”
Despite some pandemic-related struggles, Jimmy Jams is enduring and adapting to the wants and needs of its customers.
“We’re constantly striving to try and do different things, so when we notice things getting a little slow, we’ll try and bring something new to appeal to more people,” Betthauser said.
If it weren’t for the community’s support for local businesses, shops like Jimmy Jams would not be able to exist.
Winona, perhaps more than anywhere else, takes a great amount of pride in everything it has to offer. At the same time, the businesses that make Winona proud understand their own value, so it isn’t surprising that Betthauser has a small business-centric message for the community:
“Support local. That means a lot to us. That’s the end all be all to all of this. We wouldn’t be around at all if it wasn’t for everyone in Winona.
“At the end of the day, I know how tempting it can be to go and shop online. And I get it — I won’t pretend like I don’t go and shop online a little bit — but I try and give back to the community as much as I possibly can. That local dollar stretches so much further than anything online will.”