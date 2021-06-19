"A blast from the past": How Jimmy Jams endured during the heart of COVID

“We were very lucky that that did not come across our plate, thankfully,” Betthauser said.

If anything, interest in the shop actually increased because of the pandemic.

Betthauser noted how the shop’s appeal seemed to reach even further during the heart of COVID-19, what with families coming in for board games and others coming in because of a newfound interest in certain activities.

Pokémon cards were of a particular interest, she said. “Pokémon has been absolutely insane everywhere. A lot of new faces are getting into it.”

Much of Jimmy Jams’ intrigue rests in its heavily-nostalgic inventory, with Betthauser saying there isn’t one thing in the shop that doesn’t have some kind of nostalgic factor to it.

Because of this, which Betthauser called “a blast from the past,” the shop’s demographic is incredibly varied and has a little something for everybody.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}