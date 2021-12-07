92 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County over the weekend

Ninety-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

The new cases bring the county's total up to 7,257 cases, with 58 deaths.

As for vaccinations, 61.8% of all Winona County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.9% have received a full series.

In the state as a whole, 66.1% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose and 61.3% have received a full series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota overall, visit health.state.mn.us.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.