92 more COVID-19 cases announced in Winona County Monday

Ninety-two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
The new cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, but could have been diagnosed a while before.
MDH shared on its website again Monday, "Today’s newly reported cases include some cases that were delayed in getting reported due to a processing error."
With these additional cases, Winona County's total reached 8,904 cases.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in Winona County, leaving the county's death toll at 63.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.