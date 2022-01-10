92 more COVID-19 cases announced in Winona County Monday

Ninety-two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The new cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, but could have been diagnosed a while before.

MDH shared on its website again Monday, "Today’s newly reported cases include some cases that were delayed in getting reported due to a processing error."

With these additional cases, Winona County's total reached 8,904 cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in Winona County, leaving the county's death toll at 63.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

