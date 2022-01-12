91 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Ninety-one more COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

The cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Winona County has reached a total of 9,385 COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county Wednesday, leaving the total at 63.

MDH also confirmed 22 more COVID-19 cases in Houston County Wednesday, raising the county's total to 3,419.

With no new deaths having been confirmed in Houston County, the death toll remains at 18 for the county.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona and Houston counties, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

