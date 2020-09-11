9 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; free testing to be available next week

Three newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases and six cases from other counties were added to Winona County’s total Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 647.
The cases from other counties were likely moved to Winona County due to the patients’ residences originally being incorrectly determined.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county Friday, leaving the total at 17 or about 2.6% of the county’s total cases.
No information about the nine newly added cases was released by state or county officials.
Local health officials and the city’s higher education institutions are teaming up on Tuesday and Wednesday with MDH to provide free COVID-19 testing in Winona from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
People interested in being test can do so during this opportunity, even if they are not showing symptoms.
“Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications. All who contract the virus are contagious. Testing large numbers of people in an area already experiencing community spread, isolating those who are positive and quarantining their close contacts is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19,” Winona County Public Health Supervisor Melanie Tatge said in a press release Friday.
The testing will be located in Winona State University’s Integrated Wellness Complex parking lot.
For more information about this testing, visit Winona County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
In Minnesota, 484 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 82,716, with 75,757 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,998 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,665,328 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,212,560 residents having been tested.
Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,897.
Of these people, 1,382 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,863 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 253 remaining in hospitals Friday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 139 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
