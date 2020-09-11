9 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; free testing to be available next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases and six cases from other counties were added to Winona County’s total Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 647.

The cases from other counties were likely moved to Winona County due to the patients’ residences originally being incorrectly determined.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county Friday, leaving the total at 17 or about 2.6% of the county’s total cases.

No information about the nine newly added cases was released by state or county officials.

Local health officials and the city’s higher education institutions are teaming up on Tuesday and Wednesday with MDH to provide free COVID-19 testing in Winona from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

People interested in being test can do so during this opportunity, even if they are not showing symptoms.