84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Eighty-four new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health from April 27 to May 3.

With no new COVID-19-related deaths, the county's totals remain at 12,937 cases and 72 deaths.

As for vaccinations in the county, 64% of Winona County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday -- a 0.1% increase compared to a week before.

Additionally, 61.3% of county residents have received a full COVID-19 vaccine series and 42.7% of residents are fully up-to-date on their recommended doses.

As for vaccination rates in the county's age groups, 98% of residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 56% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 69% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old and 43% of residents 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

