83 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona schools

Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona Area Public Schools from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, according to the district’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, one was at Goodview Elementary; seven were at Jefferson Elementary; two were at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary; seven were at Winona Middle School and seven were at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cotter Schools from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

Of the 25 cases, 11 were at the St. Teresa’s campus; four were at the St. Stan’s campus; eight were at the St. Mary’s campus and two were at Main Square Montessori.

In total, since Aug. 23, there have been 165 cases at St. Teresa’s campus, 60 cases at St. Stan’s campus, 42 cases at St. Mary’s campus and four cases at Main Square Montessori.

As for new quarantines from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, there were two at St. Teresa’s campus, three at St. Stan’s campus, 19 at St. Mary’s campus and eight at Main Square Montessori.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to Feb. 9, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, 18 were students and nine were employees.

The new cases bring the total at WSU up to 237 student cases and 34 employee cases that have been reported so far by the system in 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary’s University’s Winona campus during the week of Feb. 7, according to the university’s dashboard.

Five of the cases were students, while the other one was an employee.

The new cases bring the campus’ total up to 103 cases since the week of Jan. 3.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast only experienced one new COVID-19 case from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, according to the college’s dashboard.

The new case was a student or employee on the Winona campus.

Since Jan. 5, the college has confirmed a total of 57 cases among its students and employees.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

