 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed in Winona County in recent week

  • 0

Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 related death were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health from Feb. 23 to March 1.

The death was a Winona County resident between 95 and 99 years old.

The county's totals are now 12,392 cases and 71 deaths.

According to MDH, 63.7% of Winona County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60.9% have received a full vaccine series as of Feb. 28.

In Winona County, 99% of residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 69% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 42% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county continues to trail Minnesota as a whole, with 69.7% of residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.8% have received a full series.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian firefighters battle searing flames after Russian airstrike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News