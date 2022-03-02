83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed in Winona County in recent week

Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 related death were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health from Feb. 23 to March 1.

The death was a Winona County resident between 95 and 99 years old.

The county's totals are now 12,392 cases and 71 deaths.

According to MDH, 63.7% of Winona County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60.9% have received a full vaccine series as of Feb. 28.

In Winona County, 99% of residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 69% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 42% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county continues to trail Minnesota as a whole, with 69.7% of residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.8% have received a full series.

