8 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed; Winona Area Public Schools react to 1K case milestone

Eight newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, while one other additional case was transferred to the county from another.

The county’s total has now reached 1,024 since the start of the pandemic.

The ages of the new cases include one between 15 and 19 years old; two between 25 and 29 years old; one between 30 and 34 years old; one between 55 and 59 years old; one between 60 and 64 years old; one between 65 and 69 years old; and one between 70 and 74 years old.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday in the county, leaving the total at 18 or about 1.76% of the county’s cases so far.

In response to the 1,000 case mark recently being hit in the county, Winona Area Public Schools superintendent Annette Freiheit said, “It is a sad and sobering milestone. However, we are proud of the response of the community after we saw the spike in late August. We can’t let our guard down, however, and we all must keep following the protocols.”