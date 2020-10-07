8 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed; Winona Area Public Schools react to 1K case milestone

Eight newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, while one other additional case was transferred to the county from another.
The county’s total has now reached 1,024 since the start of the pandemic.
The ages of the new cases include one between 15 and 19 years old; two between 25 and 29 years old; one between 30 and 34 years old; one between 55 and 59 years old; one between 60 and 64 years old; one between 65 and 69 years old; and one between 70 and 74 years old.
No new deaths were announced Wednesday in the county, leaving the total at 18 or about 1.76% of the county’s cases so far.
In response to the 1,000 case mark recently being hit in the county, Winona Area Public Schools superintendent Annette Freiheit said, “It is a sad and sobering milestone. However, we are proud of the response of the community after we saw the spike in late August. We can’t let our guard down, however, and we all must keep following the protocols.”
She added Monday, “I would just like to remind our WAPS community, and the Winona community as a whole, that we all can play a part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We can do that by adhering to protocols established by MDH and CDC, and they are the same ones we’ve been preaching for the last six months: wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart from people not in your household, wash your hands and stay home when you are sick.“
Freiheit emphasized that if parents think their children are sick – whether it’s the flu, a cold or possibly COVID-19 – they should not be sent to school.
“We can’t stress enough how important this is,” she said.
If someone in a household tests positive for COVID-19, Freiheit emphasized, then the people in the household and the people in the community that they came in contact with need to stay home with no exceptions for 14 days.
She said that this rule is important if students and staff want to continue being able to come into the buildings to learn, work and interact with each other in person.
“We also want to reassure our families that our students are doing a great job adhering to the protocols while they are in school. They are rock stars when it comes to wearing their masks and keeping their distance. We are so happy to have them in our school buildings, even if it is just for a couple days a week. Everyone is taking this seriously and wants to do everything they can to keep our numbers low so they can remain in school with their friends and teachers,” Freiheit said.
In Minnesota, 918 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 106,651, including 11,086 health care workers, with 96,616 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,195,882 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,511,141 residents having been tested.
Fourteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,101.
Of these people, 1,497 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 8,089 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,223 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
