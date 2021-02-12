8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the county’s total to 4,091.
Of the new cases, one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 75 to 79 years old.
No new deaths were confirmed, leaving the total at 48.
In Winona County, as of Wednesday, 6,191 residents or 12.2% have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,940 residents or 3.8% have received both doses.
Of residents 50 to 64 years old, 12.1% have received at least their first dose of the vaccines.
As for residents 65 years old or older, 33% have received at least their first vaccine dose.
In Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Friday, raising the county’s total to 1,543 cases with 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 1,058 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 471,851, including 37,167 health care workers, with 457,359 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,914,135 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,348,043 residents having been tested.
Nineteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,362.
Of these people, 4,011 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 25,047 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,176 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
As of data reported on Wednesday, 617,896 Minnesotans or about 11.1% of the state have at least received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 189,902 — 3.4% of the state — have received both doses.
Of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 11.6% have received at least one dose.
As for Minnesotans 65 years old and older, 30.7% have received at least the first dose.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.