8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the county’s total to 4,091.

Of the new cases, one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 75 to 79 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed, leaving the total at 48.

In Winona County, as of Wednesday, 6,191 residents or 12.2% have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,940 residents or 3.8% have received both doses.

Of residents 50 to 64 years old, 12.1% have received at least their first dose of the vaccines.

As for residents 65 years old or older, 33% have received at least their first vaccine dose.

In Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Friday, raising the county’s total to 1,543 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,058 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 471,851, including 37,167 health care workers, with 457,359 patients no longer needing to be isolated.