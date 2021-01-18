8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; Houston County breaks increase streak

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

With no new deaths having been announced, Winona County’s totals are now at 3,880 cases and 46 deaths.

In Houston County, no new cases or deaths were announced Monday after weeks of increase, leaving the totals at 1,356 cases and 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 980 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 447,349, including 34,894 health care workers, with 429,325 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,173,664 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,152,124 residents having been tested.

Twelve new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,939.

Of these people, 3,786 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 23,428 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,881 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

