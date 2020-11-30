79 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; spread called 'full and uncontrolled'

Seventy-nine new COVID-19 cases -- seven of which are listed as probable -- were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
The county's total now since the start of the pandemic is 2,848 cases.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced locally, leaving the total at 30 or about 1.1%.
According to the City of Winona COVID-19 Information Facebook page Monday, the county's 14-day case rate is now between 143 and 145 and the test positivity rate is about 15%.
"Numbers continue to be across all ages, from small children to older adults, and across all areas of Winona County -- the spread continues to be full and uncontrolled," city staff members said on the page.
They did say, though, that cases among children are beginning to decrease locally.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, county officials have not released more specific ages for new cases since Wednesday due to Thanksgiving.
As for Houston County, 15 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Monday by MDH, raising the total to 713 cases with four deaths.
Support Local Journalism
In Minnesota, 5,801 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 318,763, including 22,947 health care workers, with 272,608 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,262,806 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,529,673 residents having been tested.
Fifteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,593.
Of these people, 2,413 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 16,791 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,779 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.