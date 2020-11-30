79 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; spread called 'full and uncontrolled'

Seventy-nine new COVID-19 cases -- seven of which are listed as probable -- were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The county's total now since the start of the pandemic is 2,848 cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced locally, leaving the total at 30 or about 1.1%.

According to the City of Winona COVID-19 Information Facebook page Monday, the county's 14-day case rate is now between 143 and 145 and the test positivity rate is about 15%.

"Numbers continue to be across all ages, from small children to older adults, and across all areas of Winona County -- the spread continues to be full and uncontrolled," city staff members said on the page.

They did say, though, that cases among children are beginning to decrease locally.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, county officials have not released more specific ages for new cases since Wednesday due to Thanksgiving.

As for Houston County, 15 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Monday by MDH, raising the total to 713 cases with four deaths.

In Minnesota, 5,801 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.